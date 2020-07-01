Klopp vows hungry Liverpool will 'attack' Premier League title next season

Jurgen Klopp vowed Liverpool will go on the "attack" when they look to defend their Premier League title next season.

The Reds celebrated ending a 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England last week when second-placed Manchester City were beaten at Chelsea.

Liverpool have won their first Premier League title with ease, leading City by 23 points with seven games to spare ahead of their encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Klopp says the Merseyside club are determined to finish in style as he wants his players to be hungry to retain their crown in 2020-21.

"As long as we stay humble and greedy, we have a good chance to remain a really uncomfortable opponent," the Liverpool boss said on Wednesday.

"When you are a really uncomfortable opponent, you have a chance to win. And when you have a chance to win, then sometimes you have to win.

"There are a lot of challenges, life is constantly a challenge, and our challenge is now being champions and playing seven games against teams that will fight for everything.

"We can show that we don't run because we have to, we run because we want to.

"Next season, you can write stories about us being the defending champions or whatever, but that is why I say - we will not defend anything, we will attack it."

Klopp expects Liverpool to face strong competition next year – and not just from Pep Guardiola's City squad.

He added: "City will be strong next season, Manchester United will be strong next season, Chelsea will be strong next season.

"We have to play 38 games during the year. What we achieved last week is something for the history books."