Klopp says 100 points may not be possible for champions after 'incredible ride'

Jurgen Klopp saw Liverpool's Premier League title triumph confirmed on Thursday, though he concedes it may be difficult to now end the season with 100 points.

Liverpool were crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years on Thursday when closest challengers Manchester City fell to a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.

The Reds have racked up 86 points with seven games still to play, their next match coming away to City on July 2.

It is Pep Guardiola's City who hold the Premier League points record having reached 100 in 2017-18, while they narrowly saw off Liverpool with a tally of 98 last season.

But Liverpool manager Klopp feels the intense fixture schedule following the coronavirus-enforced delay means three figures could prove beyond his title-winning side.

Asked if they could reach 100 as he spoke to reporters on Friday, Klopp said: “The points sound pretty nice, but I am not sure if it is possible because six of the seven games we play in a short time.

"We will have to make a lot of changes. We will need to be lucky. If a player gets injured it means they will not play the next five or six games.

"That is why I wanted to win it last night and not on the pitch. I didn't want to wait any longer.

"This will be our hardest work. The opponents – City, then Aston Villa fighting, then Brighton, Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle – they are all fighting for Europe or staying in the Premier League.

"Of course we will try and we can give everyone a proper game if we play like we did against Crystal Palace."

Klopp was emotional after the title was secured and, a day later, also felt a sense of relief.

He said: "I'm happy. Really happy. Relieved. Last night I was overwhelmed, obviously.

"But it's a very, very good moment in my life. It's a mix of all, shows me I'm not 100 per cent sure of myself.

"It's a really big achievement, I know that. It was an incredible ride that the boys did and I'm so happy for them that they could do that."