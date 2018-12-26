Klopp reaches 100 Liverpool wins faster than Shankly, Paisley

Jurgen Klopp has celebrated his 100th win as Liverpool's manager, reaching the landmark faster than club legends Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly.

Paisley and Shankly won nine league titles and three European Cups between them during the club's golden era, but Klopp has beaten them both to 100 wins in all competitions.

A 4-0 Boxing Day thumping of Newcastle United at Anfield stretched Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to six points in what was Klopp's 181st game in charge.

Shankly took 186 matches to get to 100 wins while Paisley was three games quicker to the landmark, but there are two men who have beaten Klopp's record.

Rafael Benitez, whose Newcastle side were coincidentally beaten in Klopp's 100th win, got to three figures in just 174 matches in charge of the Anfield club.

But the best record of all Liverpool managers in this regard belongs to the great Kenny Dalglish, who brought up his 100th win as Reds boss after just 159 matches in all competitions.