Klopp lauds Liverpool's ability to 'win difficult games'

Jurgen Klopp highlighted Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa as a prime example of why his side are Premier League champions.

The Reds, playing their first game at Anfield since ending a 30-year title drought, were made to work hard by their relegation-threatened visitors.

Late goals from Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones got the job done as Klopp's side continued their 100 per cent home record in the league in the 2019-20 campaign.

And the German, who was left angered by Thursday's 4-0 loss to Manchester City, felt it showed just why his side have reigned supreme this season.

"A very difficult game for different reasons," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"Villa are obviously organised and made it tricky for us. The wind made it tricky for both, but it was really hard to play normal football.

"We had to stay on track and do the right things and in the second half we had more of the good moments. You could see we needed time to get used to it."

The result took Liverpool to 89 points, within 11 of City's record tally, but Klopp insists that was not on his mind on Sunday.

"The only thing I can say is there's no chance to win records if you constantly think about records," he said.

"We don't want a record we want the three points. We don't think about these things, three points is difficult enough.

"Aston Villa was fighting with all they had and it makes life uncomfortable. I like it, it was not a brilliant performance but it was a good performance that gets us three points."

Mane echoed his manager's sentiments after scoring his 50th goal at Anfield for Liverpool.

"We pushed as a team until the end and created some chances. It wasn't an easy game but at least we deserved these three points," he told Sky Sports.

"I think sometimes you can't expect always to score four or five against a good opponent. They were really organised and we were playing patiently until the gaps opened and we scored the two goals.

"For us right now it is most important to win games, then you can think about records.

"We have important games and we will try to play game by game. It won't be easy but that is the Premier League – it is always difficult."