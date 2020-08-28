Klopp: I never sign enough players!

Jurgen Klopp joked Liverpool fans feel he is never busy enough in the transfer market as the Reds wait to make a major breakthrough.

Liverpool signed back-up left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas earlier this month but are yet to make a further move, despite repeated links to Bayern Munich's Champions League winner Thiago Alcantara.

However, the Reds' only senior signings at the start of last season, in which they won the Premier League title, were goalkeepers Adrian and Andy Lonergan.

Despite repeated calls from Anfield supporters to bring in an array of new names, Klopp - who has ruled out a sensational bid for Lionel Messi - feels his record is justified.

"We cannot just bring in five new players because people want to be busy with that," he told reporters.

"Every year it has been pretty much the same, I don't think any year I bought enough players in the transfer window for everybody.

"It was always, 'ah, Jurgen we need another one'. So far, it has worked out. That doesn't mean it will work out forever.

"We made mistakes and we will make mistakes, but it's really all about what kind of mood we can create again for this season.

"That's all about creating a unit that is absolutely difficult to beat, being a proper team who can be ready for suffer for each other, and not about who you can buy in a very strange moment of all our lives."

Indeed, Klopp says he is not able to make bold demands to the Liverpool board but is happy with the set-up on Merseyside.

He added: "We never had that relationship where I go to Michael [Edwards, sporting director] and tell him the money I need and without which we cannot survive or whatever.

"I'm clear enough about the situation, but that's it pretty much. There are other clubs that have different policies obviously and that's what you have to accept.

"Last year and the year before, it was pretty much the same. It didn't harm us really, it's just our way. I cannot change it and I don't want to.

"I knew about that when I arrived here, that this is the way it goes, and nothing changed. Only times change and especially now. As a sensible person, I know that this is not the best time in our lives obviously.

"But we are in a good place and we have a good team and we talk about motivation, so that is of course my job to do and the boys' job and the supporters', even when they are not in the stadium. We can create a feeling together."