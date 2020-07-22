Klopp: I could not love this group of Liverpool players more

Jurgen Klopp says he is full of love and pride for his Liverpool squad and wants them to fully embrace their "special" Premier League title triumph when lifting the trophy at Anfield.

Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for top-flight silverware this season in record-breaking fashion as they sealed top spot with seven games to spare.

The Reds play their final home match of a remarkable campaign on Wednesday and will by presented with the trophy after the game with Chelsea on a special podium built on the Kop.

And Klopp, who has also won the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup as Liverpool boss, is keen for his players to take in the magnitude of their latest achievement.

"When the game is done, we will be recognised as champions of England. The first time since 1990 for this incredible football club," he told the club's matchday programme.

"I know we live in a world where 'what's next?'’ often means the 'here and now' isn't savoured as much as it should be.

"No sooner had we been confirmed champions - on the night when tonight's opponents beat Manchester City - and the questions were coming about 'legacy' and 'winning more'.

"It is so important to enjoy the wonderful moments when they come. And this is one of those.

"I could not love this group of players more. I could not appreciate them more. I could not be more proud of them.

"Tonight, when we end a 30-year wait, know that in that moment we will all experience something special and we will experience it together.

"This is our moment. We have all earned it. So embrace it and cherish it."

Third-placed Chelsea are the visitors to Anfield on Wednesday and are looking to end their opponents' 58-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League.

The Blues booked a place in the FA Cup final at the weekend and Klopp has been impressed by Frank Lampard's work in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

"What a job Frank has done this season," he said. "We have played them three times already this campaign, in three different competitions and each time the games have been so close and so tight.

"They are already starting to reflect their manager’s personality in how they approach the game and it's very easy to see they are heading in the right direction.

"They have wonderful players, made some really smart and ambitious recruitments and have superb leadership in the manager's office.

"Chelsea have been a real challenge this season and will be even stronger next."