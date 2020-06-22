Klopp hopeful over Milner and Matip injuries

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the injuries suffered by James Milner and Joel Matip in Liverpool's stalemate with Everton are not serious.

In their first game back from the coronavirus-enforced break, Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday.

They are 23 points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand, atop the table, as they close in on a first league title since 1990.

However, Klopp has worries over Milner (hamstring) and Matip (toe) ahead of Wednesday's home clash against Crystal Palace.

"'Millie' felt a hamstring a little bit, but we had this in the past. 'Millie' is not often injured and hopefully it is not serious," the Liverpool manager told a news conference.

"He is smart enough to show up in the moment when he feels it, so hopefully it was the right moment. Maybe not Wednesday [against Palace], but after that I would hope for.

"Joel was unlucky and we had to make a quick decision. It was a situation with Richarlison and he bent or stretched his big toe.

"I don't think a lot of people have had that. It is really painful, but hopefully it settles, the pain settles and then we will see. I hope nothing serious has happened, but I don't know yet."