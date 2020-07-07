Klopp dreams of Liverpool team 'full of Scousers'

Jurgen Klopp's dream is to field a team "full of Scousers" after Liverpool-born midfielder Curtis Jones celebrated his new deal by scoring his first goal for the club.

The Reds marked their first game at Anfield as Premier League champions with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Jones, who signed a new contract the day before, got the second goal and Klopp would love to see more academy players make an impact at the club, with Harvey Elliott having also put pen to paper on his first professional deal this week.

"I really like that these boys have committed their future," Klopp said ahead of Wednesday's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

"Our academy is producing some great players in the past few years. We try.

"What we want to be is the sport for everybody with a Scouse soul. We want to be of course if you love football and are talented we want you to be here.

"The dream is to have all the boys [from the academy]. The dream is to have a team full of Scousers."

On the challenge of taking on Graham Potter's Brighton, who have earned seven points from four games since the resumption to move nine clear of the relegation zone, Klopp revealed he was not entirely sure what to expect.

"They are a really good football team, what they have done in the last season is incredible," he said.

"Implementing a proper football style. He is doing a really good job there. They changed their approach since lockdown.

"So we don't know exactly what we will face. We need to be ready for that."