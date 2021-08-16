Kane included in Tottenham's squad for Europa Conference League qualifier

Manchester City target Harry Kane has been included in Tottenham's squad for the upcoming Europa Conference League qualifying double header against Pacos de Ferreira.

Kane, who only returned to training at Spurs last Friday, was not included in Nuno Espirito Santo's matchday squad for Sunday's Premier League opener against the champions.

However, the absence of Kane – who has been the subject of intense speculation over a move to City – was not felt as Son Heung-min's 55th-minute goal earned a 1-0 win to get Nuno's tenure off to a strong start.

While speculation continues of City lodging another bid for Kane, having reportedly had an offer in the region of £100million turned down in June, the England captain could well make his return to action on Thursday.

Spurs travel to Portugal to face Primeira Liga side Pacos de Ferreira this week, before hosting the second leg on August 26th, and Kane has been named in Nuno's 25-man selection.

Though Kane does make the cut, Spurs' record signing Tanguy Ndombele has not been picked, while Serge Aurier, who is expected to leave this month, has also been left out.

Nuno insisted after Spurs' victory on Sunday that he was planning on having Kane in his squad this season, though the former Wolves boss conceded Tottenham had to be ready to go into the market should that change before or on August 31.

Spurs have signed defender Cristian Romero and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, both on loan from Atalanta, with Bryan Gil having joined in a part-exchange deal for Erik Lamela with Sevilla.