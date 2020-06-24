Joe Gomez: Everton clash will help Liverpool against Palace

Joe Gomez believes there were positives for Liverpool to build from after their Merseyside derby draw with Everton as they prepare to do battle with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

With eight games to play, Liverpool are 20 points clear of Manchester City as they close in on a first title in the Premier League era.

Liverpool drew 0-0 away to rivals Everton in their first match back after the coronavirus lockdown on Sunday and welcome Palace to Anfield next.

England international Gomez had to step in at left-back when he came on for the injured James Milner, who was already deputising for regular starter Andy Robertson.

"Unfortunately we didn't get the three points but it was a step closer at the end of the day," Gomez told the club's website.

"I think the familiarisation [of Anfield and having played the first game without fans] will help us in the next performance. Obviously it will be a tough game, but hopefully we can build on it."

Gomez made a key contribution when he deflected a Tom Davies shot onto the post as Everton launched a late flurry of attacks, but he felt Liverpool were the better side as they get ready to face Palace.

"It was a heart-in-mouth moment, moments like that I think it is just instinct, it could go either way - a couple of centimetres and it would have been a different result," he said.

"Obviously they had their fair few good chances but we like to think we came away dominating the game. There are definitely positives we can take from it, it is just about building on that now."

Of his positional change, Gomez added: "It was strange really. It wasn't expected and obviously I'm no Robbo.

"But it is part and parcel of the game sometimes, you have to do your best to help the team and get your result.

"Everyone knows Robbo is our main man but I have learned to adapt in a way and full-back is a position I have played, albeit mainly on the right."

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match media conference that Robertson was back in training and therefore in contention to face Palace.