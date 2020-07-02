Jimenez 'very happy' at Wolves amid Man Utd links

Raul Jimenez insisted he was "very happy" at Wolves amid links to Manchester United.

Jimenez, 29, is enjoying another prolific season, scoring 24 goals in 47 games for Wolves to lead to apparent interest from United.

But the Mexico international said he was happy at the Molineux, where he arrived from Benfica in 2018, initially on loan.

"It feels very good. Two years here have been unbelievable, I think we made that connection since the beginning, since my transfer here," Jimenez said, via the club's website.

"I'm very happy to be here."

Jimenez has helped Wolves sit sixth in the Premier League, with his team-mate Adama Traore also attracting interest from elsewhere.

The forward praised Traore, who has scored four goals and provided nine assists in the league this season.

"Every striker wants a team-mate with his conditions. He can cross from anywhere, you know he's going to be at the final line and he's going to cross, so you have to be there at the right time to score," Jimenez said.

"We train on it in the week. We talk to each other before the games, or in the training sessions, so we know where we’re going to be, his crossing and where I have to move.

"It's not a coincidence, it's something we train and work for."

Wolves are next in action on Saturday when they host Arsenal.