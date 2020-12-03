Jimenez to leave hospital 'by early next week', Wolves confirm

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez should be able to leave hospital "by early next week" after suffering a fractured skull against Arsenal on Sunday, his club have confirmed.

Jimenez was involved in a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz in Wolves' 2-1 victory over the Gunners.

The fifth-minute incident left Jimenez requiring medical attention on the pitch for about 10 minutes before he could be safely carried away on a stretcher.

While David Luiz suffered only a cut to his head, Wolves revealed the next morning that Jimenez sustained a fractured skull and underwent surgery.

Wolves are not setting a timeframe for his rehabilitation – at least not publicly – though they confirmed on Thursday the Mexican should be home by early next week at the latest.

A statement attributed to Wolves doctor Matt Perry on the club's website read: "Following Raul's injury on Sunday, and the subsequent surgery, he has been recovering well in hospital.

"We are delighted with the reports from his specialist; he has made excellent progress. He should be ready to leave hospital by early next week.

"Once home, he will be reunited with his partner and young daughter who, because of COVID restrictions, he hasn't seen since Sunday night.

"As his doctor I am not going to disclose any more details of his injury, his surgery or provide daily accounts of his recovery.

"Any injury of this nature is complex and timescales are uncertain but it's safe to say that Raul’s most immediate needs are simple: space, rest and peace.

"Raul and his family are very thankful for the privacy they have been given, and for the overwhelming support they have felt from the football family and beyond.

"Raul is extremely grateful for all the messages of goodwill he continues to receive, which will certainly help him during his recovery."

Either way, Jimenez looks set for a lengthy spell out and that will come as a huge blow to Wolves.

Since the start of last season, Jimenez has attempted 111 shots (excluding blocks), a figure bettered by only Mohamed Salah (118) in the Premier League.

Jimenez also ranks highly with respect to shots on target (54) in that time, behind Salah (74), Jamie Vardy (58), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (56) and Marcus Rashford (55).

The Mexico international is also the league's ninth-highest goalscorer with 21 goals since 2019-20 began, while his 27 goal involvements puts him up there with the division's best – only nine others have been more influential.

Wolves are seventh in the Premier League after 10 matches but climbing even further up the table will be an uphill battle without Jimenez.