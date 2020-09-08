Jamal Lewis joins Newcastle after failed Liverpool bid

Newcastle United have completed the signing of left-back Jamal Lewis, who was said to be the subject of a rejected Liverpool bid last month.

Lewis, 22, was relegated with Norwich City last season, having impressed in the Championship during the previous campaign.

Liverpool reportedly moved to sign the Northern Ireland international for £10m but had their offer turned away by Norwich.

An asking price of £20m was mooted, yet it is said Newcastle have now signed Lewis for around £15m.

Liverpool subsequently instead brought in Kostas Tsimikas as back-up to Andy Robertson.

Lewis agreed a five-year contract with Newcastle on Tuesday, having missed Northern Ireland's 5-1 defeat to Norway a day earlier amid mounting speculation.

"It was a little bit unexpected but it was something that I was obviously looking forward to when I heard that there was serious interest, so I'm delighted to be here now," Lewis told his new club's official website.

He becomes Newcastle's third signing of the week, following Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser, who both joined from Bournemouth - for £20m and on a free transfer, respectively - on Monday.