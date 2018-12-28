English
It's time for Chelsea to decide on Hazard future - Sarri

Eden Hazard's long-term Chelsea future is the subject of continued speculation and Maurizio Sarri said it is time to solve the problem.

Maurizio Sarri believes now is the time for Chelsea to decide on Eden Hazard's future at the club amid continued speculation.

Links with a move to Real Madrid for the Belgium international have persisted, with the winger recently refusing to be drawn on whether he would commit long term to Chelsea and extend a contract that expires at the end of next season.

Hazard said he was "just focused on the pitch" after scoring twice in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford on Wednesday, the 27-year-old having now scored four goals in his last four games.

Asked about whether Hazard will remain with the club in his pre-match media conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, Sarri said: "I don't know but it's time to decide.

"I am the coach. I am not the president, I am not in charge of the market, I am the coach. I want to speak to him only about the position on the pitch.

"I think we have to solve the problem."

 

