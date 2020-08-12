Ismaila Sarr on Liverpool speculation: Everyone would love to play there

Ismaila Sarr says any player would be interested in playing for Liverpool and wants to join a team challenging for silverware should he leave Watford.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League champions following Watford's relegation to the Championship.

He scored five top-flight goals in the 2019-20 campaign, including a brace in his side's shock 3-0 win over Liverpool in February, and set up four more.

But while the Senegal international is open to a move to Anfield, he is not actively seeking a transfer from Watford during the close season.

"Liverpool are a really great team, everyone would love to play there," he told Senegalese publication Sans Limites.

"They won the Premier League this year and the Champions League last year, but also there are great teams in the English league.

"Frankly, I have yet to make a choice. If that were to happen, I just wish they are a good team. At the moment, there are only guesses."

He added: "I still have years left on my contract with Watford; another four years.

"If Watford want me to stay, I'll play in the Championship. A departure depends on them as well as me. This is normal.

"Personally, our relegation hurt me a lot. I didn't think we would come to this. I told myself that we had to do everything not to go down to the Championship."

Asked if he would aim for a higher level than Watford if he moves on in the coming weeks, Sarr said: "Yes, of course, everyone who works is looking for advancement.

"Maybe if Watford frees me one day I could go and play for a bigger team. Go and showcase my talent elsewhere and then win trophies."