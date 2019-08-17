Instant impact! Tottenham winger Lucas joins list of Premier League's quickest scoring subs

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura made an instant impact by scoring 19 seconds after coming off the bench against Manchester City.

The Brazil international was brought on for Harry Winks in the 56th minute and glanced home Erik Lamela's cross with his first touch of the ball to make it 2-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

But Lucas is still some way short of the eight seconds it took Sammy Ameobi to score for Newcastle United as a second-half replacement against Spurs in 2014.

Below are the quickest ever goals by substitutes in Premier League history, using data supplied by Opta.

Sammy Ameobi, 8 seconds: (Newcastle v Tottenham at White Hart Lane, 26/10/2014)

Antoine Sibierski, 15 seconds: (Wigan Athletic v Derby County at Pride Park, 12/01/2008)

Andrew Johnson, 17 seconds: (Fulham v Wolves at Molineux, 23/04/2011)

Gerard Deulofeu, 17 seconds: (Watford v Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, 09/03/2019)

Yakubu Aiyegbeni, 18 seconds: (Everton v Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, 17/04/2010)

Apostolos Vellios, 18 seconds: (Everton v Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, 15/10/2011)

Lucas Moura, 19 seconds: (Tottenham v Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, 17/08/2019)

Andre Bikey, 19 seconds: (Reading v Chelsea at the Madejski Stadium, 15/08/2007)

Stelios Giannakopoulos, 19 seconds: (Bolton Wanderers v Tottenham at White Hart Lane, 26/04/2008)

Matt Derbyshire, 22 seconds: (Blackburn v Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, 11/08/2007)

Shane Long, 22 seconds: (Reading v Newcastle at the Madejski Stadium, 27/10/2007)

Chris Smalling, 22 seconds: (Manchester United v Burnley at Old Trafford, 11/02/2015)

Sam Vokes, 22 seconds: (Burnley v Watford at Vicarage Road, 07/04/2018)