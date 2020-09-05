I cannot wait to learn from him - Havertz hails Lampard influence in decision to join Chelsea

Kai Havertz talked up the influence of head coach Frank Lampard in his decision to join Chelsea and says he "cannot wait to learn" from the iconic former midfielder.

Germany international Havertz completed a move from Bayer Leverkusen reportedly worth in the region of £72m (€80m) on Friday to become Chelsea's sixth signing of 2020.

He is the highest-profile of those captures and has earned comparisons with new boss Lampard in terms of his playing style and goalscoring abilities around the penalty area.

Versatile attacker Havertz is looking forward to starting work under the Englishman, who remains the highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history.

"He had a big impact on my decision as I loved him as a player and I watched him very often," he told Chelsea's official website.

"I think I can learn from him as a manager. He's very humble and a great guy and I cant wait to play with him and learn from him."

"He was very offensive like me and loved to score goals, like me. He will help me a lot in my position and also maybe on the things that I can improve. I can't wait to work with him."

Havertz already knows Antonio Rudiger and fellow Chelsea newbie Timo Werner from the Germany national side and is looking forward to getting to know his other team-mates.

"I think it's very exciting because Chelsea have very young players," he said. "I know some of them players like Timo and Toni, who I have played with at international level.

"They are good friends of mine so I think this is very good for me.

"Chelsea also have very young English players so I think that's very nice and a big project and hopefully we can have many successes. I want to achieve as much as possible and I'll try to do my best."