Hojbjerg stripped of Southampton captaincy

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been stripped of the Southampton captaincy after refusing to sign a new deal.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed James Ward-Prowse will have the honour for the remainder of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The Saints return to action at Norwich City on Friday and Hasenhuttl, who signed a new four-year contract earlier this month, will not hand the armband to Hojbjerg after the midfielder decided against extending his own stay.

"No, he will not be captain," said the Austrian boss. "I spoke with him and we had an agreement, and made clear that if you decide not to extend your contract, you will not be captain of this team.

"I've spoken to him in the last few days and he knows that he is an important player for this club. I think we have found a good agreement."

Spurs have been linked with a move for Denmark international Hojbjerg, who moved to Southampton from Bayern Munich in 2016.