Henderson: Liverpool lacked cutting edge in 'disappointing' Merseyside derby stalemate

Jordan Henderson says a lack of cutting edge cost Liverpool in Sunday's "disappointing" Merseyside derby stalemate with Everton.

In the absence of injured forward Mohamed Salah, Liverpool struggled to create any clear-cut chances at Goodison Park in their first match back following a three-month hiatus.

It is just the third time the runaway leaders have dropped points in the Premier League this term and skipper Henderson admits an improvement is needed against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

"I think we can be a lot better, of course. We know that but there were still some positive things that I thought were good," he told Liverpool's official website.

"We tried to adapt to the situation but overall obviously we are disappointed because we wanted to come here and get the three points.

"But there are still plenty of positives, a clean sheet and I thought we defended really well. We just lacked that bit in the final third.

"The intensity was pretty good with the counter-pressing with the ball higher up the pitch. I thought that was good.

"We were unlucky with a couple of injuries and hopefully they are not too bad. Overall, we've just got to take it, move on and try to be better in the next game."

Jurgen Klopp confessed after the match that Liverpool were "lucky" to escape with a point after Alisson Becker made a fine save late on to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

And Henderson reserved special praise for the Brazil international, who now has a joint-high 11 clean sheets in 21 Premier League appearances this season.

"He has been outstanding all season and he's come up with a brilliant save as well to keep us with a clean sheet, so that was important for us," he said.

"But, overall there's still a lot of positives. Like I said, in the final third I think we can be a little bit better and more clinical but we'll get ready now for Wednesday."

"Every game in the Premier League is tough and each team. You look at our next game against Palace, who performed well on Saturday, so every game we play will be tough.

"We've just got to perform as best as we can and try and win as many games as we can."

Despite being held by Everton, Klopp's side boast a 23-point lead on Manchester City having played a game more than their closest challengers, who they face next week.