Hasenhuttl thrilled to make long-term Southampton commitment

Ralph Hasenhuttl said signing a new four-year contract at Southampton was "a simple decision" that could lead to a bright future for the Premier League club.

Confirmation of the manager's new deal came on Tuesday, with Hasenhuttl and Southampton extending the working relationship that began in December 2018.

Hasenhuttl staved off the threat of relegation last season and Southampton were sitting 14th – seven points clear of the bottom three – when the 2019-20 campaign was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 52-year-old Austrian is confident his team are making steady progress, and the Saints' long-term commitment indicates overwhelming support for his achievement so far.

"This, for me, was a simple decision," former RB Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl told Southampton's officla website. "Simple because of the relationship that I have built with the club, the players and the fans, and also because of the relationship they have built with me too.

"I said when I arrived at the club that we were at the beginning of a long journey, and also a journey that would bring emotion and hopefully enjoyment. We have already had some moments where we could celebrate together, and some that have been emotional and also challenging.

"The way we have handled this together as a group of people has been incredible for me, and I believe we now have strong foundations here that can allow us to take the next steps in our progress as a team."

Southampton chief executive Martin Semmens told the club's website: "It is clear to me that Ralph believes in this club and is passionate about the project we have ahead of us. He understood who we are very quickly, and over the last six months has developed a vision for the club that we believe will lead us back to success on the pitch.

"To be competitive within the Premier League you simply cannot stand still. We need a clear plan that is rooted in hard work and the development of young players on and off the pitch. Ralph brings to us experience of winning, but more than that, an absolute commitment to his philosophy and the development of all age groups at the club."