العربية
English
LaLiga
Premier league

Harry Kane announces on Twitter he will stay at Tottenham

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

reuters

Harry Kane announces on Twitter he will stay at Tottenham:

 

Harry Kane Premier League Tottenham
Previous Rumour Has It: Cristiano Ronaldo to push for Premi
Read
Rumour Has It: Cristiano Ronaldo to push for Premier League move, eyes Man City
Next

Latest Stories

>