Harry Kane announces on Twitter he will stay at Tottenham August 25, 2021 14:02 "I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success." reuters Harry Kane announces on Twitter he will stay at Tottenham: It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽ I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021