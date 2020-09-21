English
Gundogan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19

Manchester City will be without Ilkay Gundogan for their Premier League opener against Wolves tonight after the club confirmed the German international had tested positive for COVID-19. 

In a brief statement online, City added that Gundogan will be self-isolating from the squad. 

"Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine."

