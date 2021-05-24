Guardiola wins LMA Manager of the Year award

Pep Guardiola has won the League Managers Association's (LMA) Manager of the Year award after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title.

City finished 12 points clear at the Premier League summit after enjoying a spectacular second half to the season that ultimately saw them coast to the title.

Guardiola's side became the first team in Premier League history to win the title despite being as low as eighth at Christmas, underlining just how impressive they have been in 2021.

City were champions with three games to spare after Manchester United lost to Leicester City this month, thus confirming their third league title in four years.

His masterminding of the success has earned Guardiola recognition among his peers, who voted him Manager of the Year ahead of Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa.

Upon collecting the award, Guardiola paid tribute to his players and staff, saying: "I am delighted to win this award for the second time, but an award like this is only possible if a manager is surrounded by top professionals.

"My players have been fantastic – their dedication and professionalism never waver, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced.

"And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be.

"This award is dedicated to and shared with them."

It is the second time he has won the prize, which is now named after former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

The Scot won it a record five times – only he and compatriot David Moyes (three) have won it more than Guardiola.

The season is not over yet for City, however. They are in action on Saturday against Chelsea in their very first Champions League final.