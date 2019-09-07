English
Watford have moved quickly to replace the departing Javia Gracia reappointing former coach Quique Sanchez Flores

Spanish boss Javi Gracia has left Watford, The Premier League Club has announced. The Spanish coach leaves Watford after joining the side in January 2018. Last season Gracia guided the side to the FA Cup final against Manchester City, which they lost 6-0. Since then the Hornets have made a disastrous start to the season and are currently bottom with just one point from four Premier League games. 

Watford wasted little time in announcing a replacement for Gracia, confirming that former boss Quique Sanchez Flores will be returning to take charge of the side. The Spanish coach guided Watford to a mid-table finish during the 2015/16 Premier League season. Since then Quique Sanchez Flores has managed Espanyol in La Liga and Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. 

Quique Sanchez Flores first order of business will be looking to get some points on his return to Vicarage Road when Watford take on Arsenal in the Premier League. 

 

 

