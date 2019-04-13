Fulham 2 Everton 0: Cairney & Babel give Parker first win

Relegated Fulham ended a nine-match losing streak with a surprise 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Playing for the first time since their return to the Championship was confirmed by defeat to Watford on Tuesday, Scott Parker earned his first win as caretaker manager.

After controlling the opening period, captain Tom Cairney's first goal of season just 31 seconds into the second half put Fulham on their way before Ryan Babel sealed victory.

Everton had won three straight games without conceding coming into the game but produced a lacklustre performance.

The lively Aleksandar Mitrovic had two early shots saved by Jordan Pickford and then tested the Everton goalkeeper with a powerful header.

Fulham continued to dominate and Calum Chambers failed to make good contact with an excellent headed chance before Mitrovic curled an effort against the crossbar as half-time approached.

At the other end, Bernard saw an attempt kept out by Sergio Rico with what proved to be the visitors' only shot on target.

Marco Silva ordered his players out to warm-up early during the interval, but that move did not have the desired effect as Fulham got the goal their play deserved almost immediately after half-time, Cairney coolly finding the bottom corner to convert Babel's cut-back from the left.

Both sides had goals disallowed with a Gylfi Sigurdsson tap-in ruled out for Everton after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled to have fouled Rico, before Ryan Sessegnon's strike for the hosts was wiped out for a Mitrovic infringement against Kurt Zouma.

Calvert-Lewin was denied by the post after latching onto Sigurdsson's through ball, a missed chance that proved crucial when Fulham sealed the points 21 minutes from time as Babel raced clear to dink a finish over Pickford, Mitrovic with the assist.