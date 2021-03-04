Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Tosin Adarabioyo own goal keeps Spurs in top-four chase

Tottenham made it three wins in a row in all competitions as they edged out Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage on Thursday.

A first-half own goal from Tosin Adarabioyo was enough for Jose Mourinho's men as they took a step closer to the Premier League top four.

Spurs started with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Gareth Bale in the side and looked threatening throughout the first half after taking a deserved lead.

However, the visitors required far more defensive mettle in the second, with Fulham denied an equaliser due to an unfortunate handball given against Mario Lemina as they ended the game with 11 shots to Spurs' nine.

Fulham started positively but were given a let-off when Harry Kane sent a tame header straight at Alphonse Areola when it looked simpler to score.

Spurs had more luck 19 minutes in, Son Heung-min's low cross from the left turned into his own net by Adarabioyo after Alli had failed to get a proper connection on the ball.

Son nodded wide as Spurs looked to double their advantage, but they were fortunate to go in ahead at half-time, Lemina blasting over from inside the penalty area.

Hugo Lloris had little to do in the first half but was far busier early in the second, saving headers from Joachim Andersen and Adarabioyo as Fulham increased the pressure.

Josh Maja turned in a good finish inside the left-hand post but the goal was ruled out by VAR for handball, an attempted clearance having struck Lemina's arm at his side.

Areola denied Kane the chance to prod home a second, but Spurs were not left to rue their talisman's surprisingly slack finishing.