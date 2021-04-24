Fred: Unbeaten away record 'definitely' a target for Man Utd

Manchester United are "definitely" hunting Arsenal's Premier League record streak of unbeaten away matches, according to Fred.

The 3-1 win at Tottenham earlier this month moved United onto 23 games on the road without defeat.

That put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men level with the Gunners' run from 2001-02, but still five games short of overtaking the north London club's spell from 2003-04.

On Sunday the Red Devils will put their proud record on the line again with a trip to rivals Leeds United, a side they beat 6-2 at Old Trafford in December.

Asked if setting a new landmark was on United's radar, Fred told the club's official website: "Definitely, we look at the numbers that are so important in football these days.

"We'll aim to do our best in the games... we always do that anyway, give our all with one game coming after another.

"We're on a great run of form away from home. We've been winning, it's a great run, I hope we can keep up this winning run away from home until the end of the season.

"I also hope we can improve our home form, we've already improved a lot since the start of the season. I think we can continue on this run and finish the season really well."

The December meeting between the sides in Manchester was their first in the league for over 16 years, but for Leeds it swiftly turned into a nightmare as Scott McTominay became the first player in Premier League history to score twice in the first three minutes of a match.

That was just the tip of the iceberg, however, as Leeds went on to concede four goals in the first half of a Premier League fixture for the first time, Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof increasing the lead before Liam Cooper pulled one back just before the break.

Although it was the first occasion a Marcelo Bielsa team had conceded six goals in a game since 1992 and the first time United had scored so many since an 8-2 win over Arsenal in August 2011, United still allowed Leeds 17 attempts.

Sunday's clash will be United's first league visit to Elland Road since October 2003, when the visitors snatched a 1-0 win – they have not won successive league games at Leeds since 1976.