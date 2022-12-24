Frank signs new Brentford deal until 2027

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has signed a new deal until 2027.

The Premier League club confirmed on Saturday that the Dane had penned a fresh contract, meaning he will have spent over a decade at the Bees should he fulfil his new deal.

Frank arrived at the club in December 2016 as an assistant coach, before being appointed head coach in October 2018, leading Brentford to the Championship play-off final the following season, before securing promotion to England's top flight the year after.

Brentford finished their first Premier League campaign in 13th place in 2021-22, and sat in 10th heading into the mid-season break for the World Cup.

"Being a head coach at a club is like a relationship; there are highs and lows," Frank told the club's website. "I have been here six years in total, which is a long time in modern football, and I'd like to say thank you to the fans for the support you give us – the players, the staff, everyone involved with the club.

"The warmth, support and kindness every time I meet a Bees fan has been amazing and it gives me extra energy to continue the work going forward.

"We attacked the Premier League in the first season and we're attacking it in our second season. I'm looking forward to hopefully continuing our progress and creating more magic moments together."

Having beaten Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in their last game before the World Cup, Brentford host Tottenham on Monday.