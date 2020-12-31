Former Man Utd manager Tommy Docherty passes away

Manchester United's former FA Cup-winning manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92, the club have confirmed.

Docherty, nicknamed 'The Doc', passed away on Thursday surrounded by his family, after suffering from a long illness.

He made over 300 appearances for Preston North End and won 25 caps for Scotland as a player, before going on to manage 12 clubs.

Docherty led Chelsea to the 1964-65 EFL Cup, won the 1976-77 FA Cup with United during a five-year spell and managed one of the club's greats in the form of George Best.

His time at United followed on from a one-year stint in charge of Scotland, which came after a season at Porto in 1970-71.

In a statement on their official Twitter account, United said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United.

"Everyone at the club sends sincere condolences to Tommy's loved ones."