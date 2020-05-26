Former Man City full-back Glyn Pardoe dies aged 73

Former Manchester City full-back Glyn Pardoe has died at the age of 73.

Pardoe was part of the one of the club's most successful eras during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

A winger who was eventually converted to a defender, he scored the winning goal in the 1970 EFL Cup final against West Brom at Wembley.

Pardoe was also part of the title-winning squad of 1968 and lifted the 1969 FA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners' Cup a year later.

"Everyone at City is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glyn Pardoe," Premier League champions City said in a social media post.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends and family at this difficult time."

Pardoe remains City's youngest debutant, having been 15 years and 341 days old when he made his first appearance for the club in April 1962.

He went on to feature 380 times for City, although a serious leg injury in 1970 limited his playing time in the final years of his career and he retired in 1976.

He took up a role in the coaching staff after hanging up his boots, remaining with the club until 1992.