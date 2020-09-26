Fernandes unmoved by Brighton misfortune: 'The point is to score, not hit the bar'

Bruno Fernandes has risked the wrath of Brighton and Hove Albion fans as he dismissed their misfortune in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, during which Graham Potter's men hit the frame of the goal five times.

In a remarkable contest at the Amex Stadium, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men somehow came away with three points despite seemingly being second-best for the majority of the game.

Brighton had 18 shots in total, to United's seven, while the home side were incredibly denied by the post or crossbar on five separate occasions, with Leandro Trossard accounting for three of them.

Despite those issues, Brighton appeared to seal a deserved point when Solly March turned home in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but with the last kick of the game, Fernandes slotted in a penalty after Neal Maupay had handled in the area.

And Fernandes seemingly had little sympathy.

"Brighton did very well but maybe because we are not as aggressive as we want to be," Fernandes told BT Sport.

"We need to recover more balls, press better, lose less possession. They had a lot of chances too, maybe Brighton deserved more, I don't know – but the point is score goals not hit the bar or post. Sometimes it happens to us – you see the game against Sevilla in the Europa League. We shoot I think 40 times at the goal and score once with the penalty only.

"Sometimes you have to have some luck, some defenders defending well and also the goalkeeper, because David did very well today, and also all the defence.

"Okay, in the goals we can do better, we can all agree, but we will work on that."

Victory sees United kick-start their season after beginning it with a 3-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace last time out, but once again Solskjaer's shaky defence has given the Norwegian plenty to think about.