Fernandes the first Portuguese Premier League star to hit double figures since Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes became the first Portuguese player to score 10 goals in a Premier League season since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008-09, but it was not enough to seal a win for Manchester United at Leicester City.

Fernandes, who teed up Marcus Rashford's opener at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day, thought he had secured the points for United when he struck home after latching onto Edinson Cavani's pass with 11 minutes remaining.

It took Fernandes onto double figures in league goals for the season.

That made him the first player from Portugal to score 10 or more in a single campaign in England's top-flight since former United star Ronaldo did so in 2008-09, when the winger netted 18 times.

Fernandes has had a direct hand in over half of United's Premier League goals since his debut (31/60), scoring 18 and assisting a further 13.

Cavani, meanwhile, has now been directly involved in five top-flight goals as a substitute this season (three goals and two assists), two more than any other player.

However, United, who were looking to match Chelsea and Manchester City's record of 11 consecutive away Premier League victories, were pegged back for a second time in the 85th minute – Jamie Vardy sweeping in via a deflection from Ayoze Perez's cross.

The strike looked set to take Vardy onto 44 Premier League goals since Brendan Rodgers took over at Leicester – more than any other player in the league in that time.

Indeed, only Luis Suarez (54) has scored more times under the Northern Irishman than Vardy has managed so far.

However, Vardy did not get the goal, with the dubious goals panel officially putting it down as an Axel Tuanzebe own goal, albeit the Foxes forward expected that decision to be made.

"I don't think I'll get that goal, it might have just been going wide but at the end of the day it's got us a point that we thoroughly deserved," Vardy told BT Sport as the 2-2 draw ensured Leicester stayed in second.

"It's all about patience, you can't score with every single attack. It's about being patient, keeping the ball and making sure we get into the best opportunity possible and hopefully be in a position to be on the end of a cross at the end of it.

"I think you could tell that nobody wanted to lose, everyone was going out for the win, but we played really well against a really good team, defended really well so to get the point at the end of it, we’ll be happy with that.

"We're a bit disappointed to only get the draw, I think their [first] goal was a bit lucky but it's about reacting. We reacted brilliantly with [Harvey] Barnes' finish and it was all about doing more of the same to keep probing."