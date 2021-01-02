Fernandes backs Pogba to keep on delivering for in-form Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes believes a confident Paul Pogba can keep on getting better after the duo were influential in Manchester United's home win over Aston Villa.

The Red Devils claimed the lead when Anthony Martial scored just prior to half-time, only for the visitors to equalise after the break through Bertrand Traore.

However, United went back ahead when the impressive Pogba – who had four shots and created two chances, as well as having the most touches (69) for the hosts – was fouled inside the penalty area.

Fernandes duly converted from the spot – his ninth penalty in the Premier League since February 2020 – and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side held firm under intense late pressure, securing the three points that moves them level with Liverpool at the top of the table.

"I think today Paul was top, the first goal he makes a good skill. We all know the qualities he has, it's not in doubt," Fernandes told MUTV about his team-mate.

"We know he can play, he can help us, he can play really well and today he did it. He was involved in both goals, with the penalty he covered the ball and went away from the players.

"He will give more and more with the confidence coming in every game."

United sit behind the reigning champions on goal difference, though Liverpool can move clear again when they visit Southampton on Monday.

Still, victory over Villa extends United's unbeaten league run to 10 games, while they have now won three on the spin at home in the competition having struggled previously this season at Old Trafford.

For Fernandes, these are all promising signs for the future, though the Portugal international insists there are still areas to improve in the remainder of the campaign.

"We are building something important, most important for us is building a team and a group of players who take care of each other," Fernandes said.

"In the stands, in the last two or three minutes, everyone was shouting for us. Everyone wants the three points and that win.

"It was tough, we have to learn from here and from the Leicester game [which ended in a 2-2 draw]. We have to do better, we had situations to close the game, we have to do that."

Fernandes has now contributed 19 goals and 14 assists in his first 30 Premier League appearances for United, who host neighbours Manchester City next in the EFL Cup.