Everton sack manager Frank Lampard

Relegation-threatened Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at the Goodison Park club.

The former Chelsea boss was appointed to replace Rafael Benitez in January 2022 but leaves with the side 19th in the table, level on points with bottom club Southampton.

In a sign of the turmoil enveloping Everton, club directors were earlier this month ordered to stay away from Goodison Park due to perceived security risks.

Everton fell to a damaging 2-0 defeat at fellow-strugglers West Ham on Saturday -- a ninth loss in their past 12 Premier League matches.

Club owner Farhad Moshiri, who was at the game in London, was asked after the game whether it was time for Lampard to be sacked.

"I can't comment. It's not my decision," he told Sky Sports.

Speaking about his own future, Lampard said: "Those things are not my choice. It is my job to work, focus and keep my head down.

"I know there's things going on at the club but it's never been a consequence for me whether a chairman or board member is at the game."