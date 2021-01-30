Everton 0-2 Newcastle United: Match Report

Newcastle were the big winners of the day as they pulled clear of the drop zone with a first win in 12 games after defeating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Magpies manager Steve Bruce's future was under the spotlight after a wretched run that plunged his side into the relegation dogfight.

But Callum Wilson scored twice in the final 17 minutes to earn a deserved 2-0 victory at Goodison Park on a bad day for Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Everton could have moved to within a point of local rivals Liverpool in fourth with a win, but rarely looked like scoring and were finally punished for a poor performance when Wilson lost his marker at a Jonjo Shelvey corner and looped a header across Jordan Pickford and inside the far upright.

Wilson was then denied by the post after rounding Pickford, but the former Bournemouth striker made no mistake when Newcastle countered quickly in stoppage time.

Bruce's men are now eight points clear of the relegation zone.