Emery to leave Xhaka out of Arsenal squad for Wolves clash

Granit Xhaka will not be involved for Arsenal in Saturday's Premier League match against Wolves, head coach Unai Emery has confirmed.

The meeting with Nuno Espirito Santo's side will be the Gunners' first at Emirates Stadium since Xhaka clashed with fans in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last week.

The club captain appeared to swear loudly and cupped his hand to his ear as sections of the home fans booed him when he was substituted after Arsenal had let a two-goal lead slip.

Xhaka was then left out of the thrilling EFL Cup encounter with Liverpool on Wednesday and later released a statement to explain his outburst, revealing he has received abusive messages online that include death threats made against his family.

The Switzerland international called on supporters to "move forward positively together" but Emery will keep him out of the firing line this weekend.

After confirming Xhaka would not play, Emery told reporters on Friday: "He is training. He didn't play at Liverpool. For me, he is continuing; above all, [we are] focusing on tomorrow.

"The first is the person. The human, like everyone, feels. Xhaka's issue last week is one issue that needs time. He needs time to recover the normality in him.

"He said sorry. He gave apologies to the supporters and everybody. Now, the focus on tomorrow's match."

Arsenal, who lost to Liverpool on penalties after an extraordinary 5-5 draw, are fifth in the Premier League table after 10 matches.

Emery's side have won only once in their past four matches in all competitions and have only beaten Wolves once in their four most recent Premier League meetings.