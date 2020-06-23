Education will save us – Guardiola condemns 'White Lives Matter' banner

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes "education will save us" after joining Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche in condemning a plane flying a 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner over the Etihad Stadium in Monday's Premier League contest.

The aircraft was spotted shortly after players from both teams took a knee in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, a gesture that has been a feature of all top-flight matches since the league returned from the coronavirus-enforced hiatus last week.

Burnley acted swiftly to warn that those responsible for the "offensive" banner were "not welcome" at Turf Moor, while captain Ben Mee said the players were "ashamed" and "embarrassed" by the actions of a minority of supporters.

Dyche said the sign was "completely unacceptable" and not reflective of the club as a whole and Guardiola, whose side were 5-0 winners, said the fight to end injustice must start in the schools.

"The [Burnley] manager and captain have sent out a statement and that is the most important thing," he said.

"Of course white lives matter but black lives matter too. The human beings matter, everyone. We are the same.

"I travel a lot around the world and live in many countries and every one of us are absolutely the same. We have the same fears, the same joys, the same good and bad things.

"Every day we want to fight not just for this situation but all the injustices for human beings around the world.

"It starts for the schools for the new generation to understand that we are equal and the same and education will save us."

Two goals each for Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez and one from David Silva secured City's win, which moves them to within 20 points of league leaders Liverpool.