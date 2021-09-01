العربية
Ederson signs new five-year Man City contract

Ederson has been a key member of Manchester City's squad under Pep Guardiola and has now been tied down to a new deal until June 2026.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has signed a new five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

The Brazil international is into his fifth season with City and is now under contract until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Ederson has been a regular under Pep Guardiola since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Benfica in June 2017, making 195 appearances for the club in total.

He has kept 94 clean sheets and won every domestic honour available, a haul that includes three Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and one FA Cup.

