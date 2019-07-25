English
Douglas Luiz joins Aston Villa from Manchester City

Aston Villa have signed Douglas Luiz from Manchester City for a reported £15million.

The 21-year-old midfielder's move is subject to the provision of a work permit, something that prevented him from making a single competitive appearance for Premier League champions City.

Newly promoted Villa, however, are said to be confident authorities will approve their application.

A Brazil youth international, Douglas Luiz spent the past two seasons on loan at Spanish side Girona, featuring 38 times in LaLiga.

Villa boss Dean Smith said: "Douglas is an extremely talented young player with an outstanding pedigree who I am sure will fit nicely into our style and system of play."

The former Vasco da Gama player becomes Villa's 10th signing of the close season.

