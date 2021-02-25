Digne wants to take Everton to Champions League after signing new contract

Everton have announced star defender Lucas Digne has signed a new four-year contract.

The new deal sees the 27-year-old commit to spending the prime of his career at Goodison Park following stints at LaLiga outfit Barcelona, Ligue 1 clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Lille, and a season-long loan at Roma in Serie A.

During his nearly three seasons on Merseyside, the set-piece specialist has quickly become a key component of the Toffees defensive unit, and their attack, playing 97 games in all competitions.

Digne has recorded six assists in 16 league games this season, one short of his total in 35 matches from 2019-20, while he claimed four goals and four assists in his debut 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

The France international has expressed his desire to help lead Carlo Ancelotti's side into the Champions League during his time at the club.

"In the national team, the competition in my position, and every position, is really strong and I have to play at the best level,” Digne told evertontv, after inking a contract until 2025.

"I play in the best league and I want to play in the best cup in Europe [Champions League], for sure.

"And I want to do that with Everton."

Only Liverpool duo Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (28) have most assists than Digne (17) of full-backs since he arrived in the Premier League.

Digne has created the second most chances (166) out of Premier League full-backs in the same period, behind Alexander-Arnold, while he has put in the third most open-play crosses (400).

He added: "We have a big project with the club and can reach something very good at the end of this season and for the next few years.

"I have seen the progress every year since joining the club, we are building a strong team.

"When you sign for Everton, it is like an amazing wedding.

"You just have to do your best every day to show Evertonians the love you have for them. That is what I do.

"I want to show them what they give me and it is just amazing.

"It was clear in my mind that I want to continue with Everton."