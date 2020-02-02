Debut goal a 'dream come true' for Spurs hero Bergwijn

An ecstatic Steven Bergwijn reflected on a "dream that has come true" after he scored a wonderful goal on his Premier League debut to help Tottenham to a 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Bergwijn, who joined Spurs from PSV earlier this week for a reported fee of £27million, opened the scoring in the second half on Sunday with a glorious volley on the turn, three minutes after City's Oleksandr Zinchenko had been sent off for a second bookable offence.

Spurs then added another goal through Son Heung-min to claim a crucial win that lifts them to within four points of fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

Asked about his debut strike, Bergwijn told Sky Sports: "It's unbelievable. It's a dream for me that has come true and I'm so happy to be here and to make a goal for the Spurs.

"As a little kid, you want to be here, you want to play in the Premier League and if you can score on your debut, it's unbelievable."

An eventful match featured plenty of refereeing controversies, with Raheem Sterling perhaps lucky not to see red for a 12th-minute foul on Dele Alli.

City were then awarded a penalty by VAR, only for Hugo Lloris to deny Ilkay Gundogan from 12 yards, while Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was left enraged when Sterling appeared to go to ground easily following up, but avoided a second yellow card despite VAR determining he had not been fouled by Lloris.

Spurs nevertheless prevailed and Son hailed the importance of the victory ahead of a 14-day break from top-flight action.

"We have a cup game, but [to get this win] before the winter break, it gives us very good confidence," said Son.

"Look at the fans, they are happy, and look at the players' smiles after the games. I think this is very important to win.

"Sometimes we had to defend all together but in the second half we came out strong, this guy [Bergwijn] scored an amazing goal and I think the lads have done a really good job."