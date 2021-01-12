De Gea urges United to grab title chance

David de Gea insists Manchester United must make their presence felt in this season's Premier League title race.

United will go top of the table if they avoid defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday, a feat that would make Sunday's showdown with reigning champions and bitter rivals Liverpool all the more mouthwatering.

De Gea was part of the last United side to win a championship as Alex Ferguson retired in a blaze of 2012-13 glory.

Since then, they have tended to exist on the margins of the Premier League's 'big six' and this is something the Spain goalkeeper is keen to change.

"Yes I have been fighting for the title in a couple of seasons when Sir Alex was here. Now we are there again and it’s taken us a lot of time to get there to be honest and we cannot miss this chance," De Gea told United's official website.

"We have to be very, very focused in every game and try to win all of them. Hopefully if we are good physically and mentally then we can be there and we can fight for sure for the Premier League.

"It’s true there is a lot [of games] to play yet, but of course it’s a chance to be there, to be top of the league.

"It’s a good challenge for us. We will play against a difficult team in Burnley, away from home, but if we want to win the league then we have to win these type of matches.

"I'm saying the same thing, but all we can do is focus on each match, take it game-by-game and be 100 per cent focused."

De Gea has overcome some patchy form over recent seasons to retain his status as United number one in the face of Dean Henderson's challenge.

He recently became the club's leading Premier League appearance maker among non-British players and, at 30 years of age, believes he has plenty more to give at Old Trafford.

"I feel good, confident and proud. I've played a lot of games but hopefully like I said there are many more to come," De Gea added. "When you feel well and train well then in the games it's easy to play.

"You have to be focused of course and always play at 100 per cent and helping the team is the most important thing. The team is winning and in good form so everything at the moment is good."