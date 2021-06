The Belgium midfielder follows in the footsteps of Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only other players to win the award in back-to-back years.

De Bruyne was vital to City's third Premier League title in four years and a fourth consecutive League Cup triumph.

Dias was crowned the Football Writers' Association player of the year last month.

Foden capped a superb campaign by being named PFA men's young player of the year.