David Silva reiterates Man City exit, search for new club on hold

David Silva has underlined his intention to leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of this season but acknowledges his next move is uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Spain playmaker Silva joined City from Valencia in 2010 and over the subsequent decade established himself as one of the club's finest ever players.

The 34-year-old has won four Premier League titles, five EFL Cups and two FA Cups – the first of which in 2011 ended City's 35-year trophy drought.

Before the start of the current campaign, Silva stated 2019-20 would be his final season in England.

Although his deal will now be extended beyond June 30 under special provisions for clubs to try to finish the schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he told AS that position has not altered.

"I will say one thing, I am moving forward. I am sorry, I have been here 10 years and I have fulfilled what I wanted," Silva said.

"The cycle closes here, but I will always keep this club in mind for everything I have lived. From the first moment people have treated me incredibly.

"Here they have a great respect for you, people give admiration towards you. Now my family and I need another challenge."

David Beckham's Inter Miami are among the clubs to have been linked with an interest in Silva, but the midfielder accepts the current climate has put finalising any future plans on hold.

"Everything is stopped. At the moment, nothing," he said.

"My family asks me and I answer that everything is stopped. We are training again and looking at places to be, 100 per cent.

"Friends send me messages about if I go to one side or the other but they know more than I do. I'm waiting for this to be fixed."

Beyond his playing career, Silva foresees a future in coaching and credits City boss Pep Guardiola for inspiring him in that regard.

"Guardiola always knows how the other team plays, how you have to attack them, to defend them," he said. "In the end, you work on the weak and strong points. That is why he is one of the best coaches there is.

"You learn a lot, always in terms of how to see the other team. It's like giving soccer classes, all tactical.

"Seeing that encourages you to start training when you leave soccer. Right now, it's my idea."

City collected a third consecutive EFL Cup in March and are poised to play an FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United if that competition is able to resume.

Liverpool are on the cusp of ending their two-year reign as Premier League champions, but Guardiola's men are well placed after establishing a 2-1 first-leg advantage over Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League – the only major honour to have eluded Silva during his time in Manchester.

"It is going to be a little weird," he said of the prospect of finishing Europe's top competition behind closed doors.

"We have to wait for them to tell us [what will happen] and try to [prepare] the best possible. Hopefully we can win it."