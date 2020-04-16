David Luiz lauds Arteta's impact at Arsenal

David Luiz hailed Mikel Arteta's impact since taking over at Arsenal, saying the head coach had brought the club together.

Arteta took charge at the Premier League club in December last year, overseeing eight wins and just two losses in 16 games.

David Luiz said the former Arsenal captain had given him a better understanding of the club while bringing everyone together.

"The thing that impressed me the most was that the day he arrived, he brought the whole club together, not just the players," the defender told ESPN Brasil on Wednesday.

"And I would like the club to walk together, with the same ideas, the same purpose, the same oxygen.

"Let everyone understand why we were there, who we were representing and the way we were supposed to do it.

"Since that first meeting, I saw, breathed and said now I understand why I am here. Since then, I have been enchanted by the form and conduct he had."

Arsenal were ninth in the Premier League when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 last month and has since recovered, but David Luiz said it was a scary time for the club.

"We were afraid. On the day he tested positive, we were sad, scared, we stuck at home," he said.

"We quarantined before everyone else here in England because of that. It was a great warning for us to have someone so close [test positive]."