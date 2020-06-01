David Luiz has 'no desire' to leave Arsenal despite contract status

Arsenal defender David Luiz has "no desire" to leave the club, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

Uncertainty has surrounded the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain player's future since the Gunners did not pick up their option to extend his contract for a second year.

But Luiz has regularly praised Mikel Arteta since the Spaniard replaced compatriot Unai Emery as Arsenal boss and has started 25 of the team's 28 Premier League matches this season.

Joorabchian insists his client has no plans to move and expects a deal to be worked out that will see the 33-year-old remain at Arsenal in the 2020-21 campaign.

"He is very happy at Arsenal," Joorabchian said to Sky Sports.

"He has an extremely good relationship with both the coach and the sporting director. He has good relationships all throughout the club, right up to the owner. He respects everybody.

"Arsenal had an option, which expired. We also had a pandemic [coronavirus]. So the option expired in the middle of the pandemic.

"We are all very aware of that situation and we are all trying, very slowly, to get back to this 'new normal'.

"These contract situations, these renewals - if he stays or if he goes - will all sort themselves out when we get back to some kind of 'new normal'.

"David will sit down with Arsenal before the season begins, have his conversations and they will both decide if he will stay or not. That will come before the season starts.

"The chances are very high [of Luiz being at Arsenal next season]. There is no desire to leave."

Talk over a return to another of his former clubs, Benfica, intensified after a recent interview when the Brazilian discussed the prospect of moving there.

Joorabchian added: "What he said was, 'if the opportunity arose in the future - before I retire - I could go back to Benfica and finish my career where I started it'.

"But he never mentioned about wanting to go back to Benfica now."