Danny Ings leaves Southampton for Villa in shock transfer

Aston Villa have signed forward Danny Ings from Southampton for an undisclosed fee, the club announced on Wednesday.

Ings signed a three-year deal after completing his shock transfer, with Villa moving swiftly to bring in attacking reinforcements ahead of captain Jack Grealish's apparently imminent departure.

Grealish is reportedly set to join Manchester City for £100million, but Ashley Young, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and now Ings have all joined Villa in this window.

Ings reportedly cost Villa £30m, having decided not to renew his Southampton contract, which expires next year.

The 29-year-old netted 12 times for Saints in 29 Premier League appearances last term and added a sole international goal for England.

Upon confirming Ings' signature, head coach Dean Smith told Villa's official website: "Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played.



"He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young academy players who are now in and around the first team. I am delighted to welcome Danny to our great club."

The England forward previously endured a frustrating spell at Liverpool between 2015 and 2019, having impressed at Burnley to earn the move to Anfield.

Ings found the back of the net three times in 14 Premier League games for the Reds, with injuries plaguing his time on Merseyside before he proved his quality with 41 goals in 91 top-flight appearances at Southampton.

Only Matt Le Tissier (100), James Beattie (68) and Marian Pahars (42) have scored more Premier League goals for Southampton.

Although Villa are set to miss Grealish, who recorded six goals, 10 assists and 81 chances created in 26 Premier League outings last year, their aggressive approach in the transfer market appears to be paying off.

Smith's side reportedly have an interest in Ings' former Saints and England team-mate James Ward-Prowse and Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, who was previously on loan with Villa in the Championship.