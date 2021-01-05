Dani Ceballos still eyeing Real Madrid future amid Arsenal loan spell

Dani Ceballos says his priority is to become a regular for Real Madrid once his second season on loan at Arsenal has come to an end.

The midfielder impressed for the Gunners in 2019-20 before extending his loan stay for an additional season.

He has not played as regularly in this campaign, prompting speculation Madrid would recall the 24-year-old and loan him out elsewhere to get more minutes.

But Ceballos did return to the Arsenal starting XI with an impressive performance in the 4-0 away win over West Brom last time out, the club's third consecutive triumph.

While Ceballos is loving playing under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, he still sees his future with Madrid rather than in London.

"A third year on loan? No, my goal is to return to Real Madrid and be important at the best club in the world," he told El Larguero.

"I believe that one day I will come back and be able to return the affection that the fans showed me.

"I signed a long contract with Madrid. I have two-and-a-half years left.

"For various reasons, I didn't leave the club in the best manner. My goal is to succeed at Arsenal [but] my wish is to wear the Madrid shirt.

"For those of us from Madrid, the arrival of Zinedine Zidane has been good for everyone.

"Each coach has their taste in players. He told me that he needed me to play and get minutes. He was clear with me."

Discussing life under Arteta with Arsenal, Ceballos, who has started nine of the Gunners' 17 Premier League matches, continued: "Mikel is a coach who suits me like a glove.

"That is because he played in the same position as me. He wants us to play forward when we steal the ball.

"The Premier League is a bit below [LaLiga] at a tactical level but it is more physical. The position of number eight is the one that suits me best.

"We started to get into bad dynamics and when a team has a priority to fight for Europe it is difficult to get out. We have chained three victories together and hopefully we will go up [the table]."

Ceballos also said he would love to be reunited with the Real Betis fans by playing there again later in his career.

"Betis is different from any club in the world," he added.