Crystal Palace 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 2: Knockaert stunner seals Seagulls win

Anthony Knockaert's stunning goal secured a 2-1 Premier League win for Brighton and Hove Albion against rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The game appeared to be petering out for a draw before Knockaert picked up the ball on the right in the 74th minute, waltzed inside and whipped a delightful finish in off Vicente Guaita's right-hand post.

Glenn Murray's 100th league goal for the Seagulls had put Chris Hughton's side ahead in the 19th minute before Luka Milivojevic's eighth penalty of the season pulled the hosts level five minutes after the restart.

Palace looked more likely to find a winner after that but Knockaert had other ideas, curling in his second league goal of the season to move Brighton level on points with Roy Hodgson's men.

After a combative, if uneventful, start Brighton forged ahead after 19 minutes.

James Tomkins made a mess of Lewis Dunk's hopeful punt upfield, heading into the path of Murray, who unleashed a superb half-volley across Guaita into the bottom-left corner.

Mat Ryan pawed away Tomkins' header soon after, while Jeffrey Schlupp hooked wide from close-range as Palace belatedly woke from their slumber.

The hosts pulled level five minutes after the restart, Milivojevic stroking home from 12 yards after Davy Propper's trip on Andros Townsend.

Wilfried Zaha posed a constant threat for the Seagulls' backline as Palace pushed for a winner but it was the visitors' mercurial winger who had the decisive say.

Knockaert's glorious strike 16 minutes from time gave Guaita no chance and has gone some way to relieving any lingering relegation doubts surrounding Hughton's side, who are now eight points above the drop zone.