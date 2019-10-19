Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City: Guardiola's men issue convincing riposte

Gabriel Jesus and David Silva were on target as Manchester City issued a fine response to their Wolves setback with a convincing 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

A limp 2-0 home defeat before the international break left City eight points adrift of unbeaten Premier League leaders Liverpool, a gap cut to five – at least until Sunday – at Selhurst Park.

City dominated the first half but it took until the 39th minute for Jesus' diving header to break the deadlock, with Silva finishing Raheem Sterling's exquisite assist just 93 seconds later.

Pep Guardiola's side failed to add to their advantage after the break but it was not for the want of trying in a one-sided encounter.

Silva disappointingly struck an edge-of-the-box effort straight at Wayne Hennessey, who palmed away a bending Bernardo Silva strike as City roared out the blocks.

Having been frustrated for much of the half, a quickfire double had City in control.

Jesus stooped low to head home Bernardo Silva's fine whipped cross off the right post for his 50th City goal before David Silva drilled a volley through Hennessey's legs from Sterling's wonderful chipped pass.

Kevin De Bruyne was lucky to escape punishment for a high boot on Cheikhou Kouyate, but there was no City let up after the break and Sterling rattled the outside of the left upright with a near-post drive.

Anthony Taylor dismissed a De Bruyne penalty claim for a shove from Wilfried Zaha and Jesus' left-foot stinger was well saved at full stretch by Hennessey, who also did well to tip over Bernardo Silva's dipper.

Ederson stunningly tipped substitute Christian Benteke's header onto the bar in a rare Palace threat, but Jesus and Sterling missed further chances and De Bruyne also rattled the post in a routine City win.



What does it mean? This is not Liverpool's title to lose…yet

When City toiled their way to defeat against Wolves, some pundits decided the Premier League title was already Liverpool's to lose. Such a notion at the beginning of October always looked a faintly ridiculous one and Guardiola's men proved that at Selhurst Park. Liverpool remain in a great position, of course, but there is plenty of life in the race for the title.

Bernardo and David remain City's Silva linings

Not many in a City shirt came out with any credit against Wolves, but it was much more like it at on Saturday with David and Bernardo Silva back to their typically influential best. The former finished the match with a goal and two key passes, while the latter had three key passes and an assist in a fine all-round display.

Where Ayew, Jordan?

Palace's gameplan was obvious from the start: allow City to have the ball and try and play on the counter-attack. It worked relatively well until the visitors made the breakthrough and in truth an isolated Ayew did very little to help his side's cause – a particular disappointment given City were employing a makeshift centre-back pairing of Rodri and Fernandinho.

What's next?

City welcome Atalanta to the Etihad Stadium for matchweek three of the Champions League on Tuesday, while Palace make the short hop across London to visit Arsenal a week on Sunday.